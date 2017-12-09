Home Obituaries Charles M. Hindall

Posted on December 9, 2017
age 84, Findlay
formerly of Forest

Services for Charles M. Hindall will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Jerry Kellogg. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials may be given to POW/MIA in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.

He died at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

