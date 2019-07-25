Charles Matthew Jacobs Posted on July 25, 2019 0 Age, 62 South Thomaston, Maine formerly of Kenton Services for Charles Matthew Jacobs will be held in South Thomaston, Maine. He died Saturday, July 18, 2019, in the Maine wilderness. He was born Oct. 11, 1956, in Millington, New Jersey, to George and Betty Shirley (Hagen) Jacobs. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription