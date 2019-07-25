Home Obituaries Charles Matthew Jacobs

Charles Matthew Jacobs

Posted on July 25, 2019
0

Age, 62
South Thomaston, Maine
formerly of Kenton

Services for Charles Matthew Jacobs will be held in South Thomaston, Maine.

He died Saturday, July 18, 2019, in the Maine wilderness.

He was born Oct. 11, 1956, in Millington, New Jersey, to George and Betty Shirley (Hagen) Jacobs.

