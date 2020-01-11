Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















There will be no services for Charles Oscar Hamilton at this time. The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

He was born on December 9, 1928 in Kenton to the late Oscar Dean and Geneva (Windgate) Hamilton. He married Alice Shirk and they had one son, Johnny Ray (June) Hamilton, who survives in Kenton. They later divorced and he married Mary Adkins on December 29, 1956 and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are two sons, Dwight “Ike” Hamilton of Kenton and Dennis (Stacie Hastings) of Kenton; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, two sisters, Gertrude Black and Joanne Rodenberger and five brothers, Edward, Howard, Justine, John, Joseph and Donald.

Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW.

He was also a member of the Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God in Alger.

Charles was always staying busy with a project and thoroughly enjoyed to work. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction, he also worked for the county and farmed.

Charles loved to farm, especially when he got to use his Ford Tractor. When he wasn’t busy working or farming, he enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends.

In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you take a friend or loved one out to dinner in Charles’ memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.