Age, 79

Ada

Private family services for Charles R. Castle will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

He died at 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2265 Livernois Suite 410, Troy, Michigan 48083.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

