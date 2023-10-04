Charles Richard “Chuck” Taylor, Jr. 52, of Ada passed away at his residence on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

A Veteran’s Service will be held at 3:30pm on Friday, October 6, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME by the AMVETS Post 1994. Visitation will follow until 7:00pm Friday. Memorials can be made to the militaryveteranproject.org #22ADAY. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

