Home Obituaries Charles Richard Griffith Jr.

Charles Richard Griffith Jr.

Posted on May 14, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 60
Northwood
formerly of Kenton

Graveside services for Charles Richard Griffith Jr. will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery in Kenton by Pastor Bill Prater.

He died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Anne’s Mercy Hospital in Toledo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Reba Anita Vance

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • Thomas A. Rish

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 13, 2020
    49 second read

  • John Franklin Hassan

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 12, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply