Age, 60

Northwood

formerly of Kenton

Graveside services for Charles Richard Griffith Jr. will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery in Kenton by Pastor Bill Prater.

He died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Anne’s Mercy Hospital in Toledo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

