Age, 78

Marion

Services for Charles Rostorfer will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Chaplain Pamela Lamb-Hart.

Burial with military rites will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.

He died at 9:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at The Presidential Center in Marion.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion.

