Age, 78
Marion
Services for Charles Rostorfer will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Chaplain Pamela Lamb-Hart.
Burial with military rites will follow at Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.
He died at 9:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at The Presidential Center in Marion.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion.
