Age, 81

Kenton

Services for Charles Russell Long will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Randall Forester. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family has asked that masks be worn to all services.

He died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Fair or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

