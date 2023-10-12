Ada – Services for Charles Thomas “Tom” Cassell, 95 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Brandi Rigsby. Military honors will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date in Ridge Hill Cemetery, Amherst.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A Masonic service will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!