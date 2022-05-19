Charles Thomas

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Charles Edward Thomas will be on May 20 in Oregon.

He passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Redland, Oregon.

Condolences can be sent to: wwwaudsfuneralservice.com, in Oregon City, Oregon.

