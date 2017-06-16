Home Obituaries Charles William Holtzmuller

Charles William Holtzmuller

Posted on June 16, 2017
1
0
26

age 81, Salem
formerly of Forest

Private graveside services for Charles William Holtzmuller will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com

He died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Essex of Salem I, Salem.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Sondra (Deerwester) Bell

    Sondra (Deerwester) Bell

    There will be a celebration of life for Sondra (Deerwester) Bell, formerly Mrs. Guy E. Car…
    June 17, 2017
    26 second read
  • Tyler Heintz

    Tyler W. Heintz

    Tyler W. Heintz was born May 22, 1998 in Lima, OH, the son of Christopher L. and Michelle …
    June 16, 2017
    2 min read

  • Terry R. McDaniel

    A celebration of Terry R. McDaniel’s life will be at a later date for family and friends. …
    June 16, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
1 Comment

One Comment

  1. paul gordon

    June 16, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Although I never had a brother, Bill was close as I should ever be to one. I had the privilege to live with Bill and his wonderful family after my parents died. He and I had many wonderful times and laughs together. I will miss him. Paul L. Gordon

Leave a Reply