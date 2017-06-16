age 81, Salem

formerly of Forest

Private graveside services for Charles William Holtzmuller will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com

He died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Essex of Salem I, Salem.

