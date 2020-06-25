Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Mount Victory

Graveside services for Charles Willis McConnell Jr. will be begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Otterbein Cemetery by the Rev. Phillip Compton.

He died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rhinehart Church or the donor’s choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!