Age, 85

Mount Victory

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte Ann Scharf will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kenton. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m.. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, where a rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. following visitation.

She died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on July 18, 1934 in Madeira to the late Frederick and Mary (Ritzert) Huiet. On Sept. 12, 1953 she married Stanley M. Scharf and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Scharf and Daniel (Kristy) Scharf, both of Mount Victory; a sister, Rita (Ray) Zerhusen of Edgewood, Ky.; a brother, Francis (Arlene) Huiet of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Nick, Erin, Angie, James, Matthew and Andrew; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Agnes Herman and three brothers, Fred Huiet, Joe Huiet and Bill Huiet.

Charlotte was a homemaker and farmer. She spent many hours working the ground of the family farm as well as taking care of her family.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton, where she sang in the choir. She also joined and was very active in the Right to Life organization.

Charlotte enjoyed sewing, shopping with her friends and visiting with people. She never knew a stranger and would speak with anyone.

Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton.

