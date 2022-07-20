A graveside service for Charlotte Bowers, 85 of Kenton, will take place at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlotte’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

