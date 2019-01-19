Charlotte Hottman

Charlotte passed away peacefully January 11, 2019 at Lake Gibson Village, Lakeland FL.

An initial memorial service was held in Lakeland on January 14, 2019. Memorial service will be held at a later date in Ft. Wayne, IN. with final graveside service in Kenton, Ohio.

Donations in her memory can be made to Good Shepard Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33809.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Charlotte was born December 19, 1939 in Hardin County, daughter of the late Forrest and Helen Crawford Miller and step-daughter of the late Elwood F. Lephart. She is survived by her brother Russell E. (Carole) Miller and step- sister Cathy (Jim) Brundage. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles G. Miller (Judy) and step –brother Bill Lephart. She married the late Norman D. Hottman on January 19, 1958. She was a mother to David (Karen) Hottman, Bethlyn Bertram and Patricia (Greg) Wistow. She married the late Leonard O. Goeglein on September 27, 2003 and was a proud step-mother to Julie (David) Thieme, Chris (Deb) Goeglein and Mark (Michelle) Goeglein. For the last two years she has enjoyed the company of her very special friend and companion, Paul Havel and family. She especially enjoyed being Grandma to six grandchildren, eight step –grandchildren, and being GiGi to eighteen great and step -great grandchildren.

Charlotte enjoyed her profession as an administrative secretary for various professionals. She was a very active member of various community clubs and organizations. She enjoyed living in and traveling to many different locations. Her favorite activities were cruising, having memorable fun with family and friends.

(*Pd. 011919)