Age, 88

Bellefontaine

Charlotte Louise Dille, 88, of Bellefontaine, died at 3:18 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Belle Springs Nursing and Rehab.

Rev. Kevin C. Greenwald officiates a funeral at 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, where visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial is in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and please wear a mask.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE

