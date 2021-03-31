Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Bucyrus

Charlotte Rae (McCracken) Bell, 87, of Bucyrus, passed away Sunday (March 28, 2021) at her home of her niece.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday (April 1, 2021) at 12 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton OH, with Pastor Jonathan Hanover officiating. Family and friends are welcome, but due to COVID-19, FACE COVERINGS ARE RECOMMENDED. Please take all precautions to ensure your own safety and everyone else’s should you decide to attend.

As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hardin County Library, 325 E Columbus St, Kenton OH 43326.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!