Charlotte Rae (McCracken) Bell

Age, 87
Bucyrus

Charlotte Rae (McCracken) Bell, 87, of Bucyrus, passed away Sunday (March 28, 2021) at her home of her niece.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday (April 1, 2021) at 12 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton OH, with Pastor Jonathan Hanover officiating. Family and friends are welcome, but due to COVID-19, FACE COVERINGS ARE RECOMMENDED. Please take all precautions to ensure your own safety and everyone else's should you decide to attend.

As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hardin County Library, 325 E Columbus St, Kenton OH 43326.