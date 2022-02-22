Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Cheryl L. France, 74 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Jmac Geissinger. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

She died at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ridgemont High School Musical Department or Kobacker Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

[AM4SHOW HAVE=’G1;G2;G3;’ GUEST_ERROR=’NO ACCESS’ ]

She was born on May 26, 1947 in Kenton to the late Charles and Ruth (Collins) Elsasser. She married Kenneth W. France on Oct. 20, 1968 and he survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are a son, Jeremy M. France of Benbow, Calif.; three grandchildren, Alexandra (Matt) Jones of Murrieta, Calif., Lilianna (Justice) McGue of Mt. Victory and Miss Kaela France of Calhan, Colo.

Cheryl worked at Ridgemont High School from 1969 to 2005 where she was a music and English teacher. She was a director/choreographer with Alma Whetzel on musicals and swing choir at Ridgemont, was a choreographer for musicals and plays for Bellefontaine and Marion Harding high schools, worked with FHA State Convention and was a board member for Ridgemont Local Schools.

[/AM4SHOW]