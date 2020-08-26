Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Lakeview

Cheryl Lynn Forsythe, 61, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home.

Pastor Kevin Smith will begin funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St, Belle Center. Visitation is Friday, August 28th for 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial is in Belle Center Fairview Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free, wear facial masks and use social distancing. In honor of Cheryl, please wear red, which was her favorite color.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Belle Center United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

