Christine L. Chamberlain

age 62, Kenton

Services for Christine L. “Chrissy” Chamberlain will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont with Coy Beckley and Pastor Larry Fisher. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday.

She died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family.

