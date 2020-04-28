Christine Manns Posted on April 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 89Kenton Private graveside services for Christine Manns will be held at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. She died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!