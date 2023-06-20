Funeral services for Christopher William Moeller, 40 of Lima, formerly of Kenton and Marysville, will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am until time of services on Friday.

Christopher passed away on June 16, 2023 at his residence in Lima.

Memorial donations in Christopher’s honor may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh,net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!