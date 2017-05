DOLA — The Hardin Northern Hall of Distinction will induct two individuals as part of the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. They are Robert J. McBride, a member of the HN Class of 1957 and longtime vocational agriculture instructor at HN, and the late Alvin G. Yoxsimer, a member of the HN Class of 1962 who died while serving in the Vietnam War.