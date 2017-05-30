Home Obituaries Cindy Marie Sorgen

Cindy Marie Sorgen

Posted on May 30, 2017
Cindy Marie Sorgen
Cindy Marie Sorgen

Age, 60
Belle Center

Funeral services to honor the life of Cindy Marie Sorgen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 2, 2017 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Gregg King officiating.  Burial will follow the service at the McDonald Fairview Cemetery.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 1,2017 at the funeral home from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Cindy M. Sorgen.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

