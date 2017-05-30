Age, 60

Belle Center

Funeral services to honor the life of Cindy Marie Sorgen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 2, 2017 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow the service at the McDonald Fairview Cemetery.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 1,2017 at the funeral home from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Cindy M. Sorgen.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!