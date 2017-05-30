Cindy Marie Sorgen Posted on May 30, 2017 0 0 54 Cindy Marie Sorgen Age, 60 Belle Center Funeral services to honor the life of Cindy Marie Sorgen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 2, 2017 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow the service at the McDonald Fairview Cemetery. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 1,2017 at the funeral home from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Cindy M. Sorgen. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription