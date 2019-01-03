Civic agenda: January 3, 2018

RIDGEWAY — A rural Ridgeway family lost nearly all their possessions in a morning fire on New Year's Eve morning, but said they are grateful no one in the large family was injured in the fire. Donna Patterson said Tuesday one of her sons smelled smoke about 7 a.m. Monday and woke her and her husband, Jeff. He thought at first that a lamp in his room had gotten too hot, she said, but the structure at 15151 TR 206, about two miles north of Ridgeway, quickly filled with smoke and the family of eight rushed to get out of the burning home.