Civic agenda: January 3, 2018 Posted on January 3, 2019 0 SATURDAY, JAN. 5 Taylor Creek Township trustees – 8 a.m., township hall, reorganization meeting MONDAY, JAN. 7 Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office; reorganizational meeting followed by regular monthly meeting Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers; special meeting to consider override of mayor’s veto of 2019 budget Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices Goshen Township trustees – 6 p.m., township hall Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Grove Cemetery Board – 6 p.m., conference room at cemetery office Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall