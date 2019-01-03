Home Obituaries Civic agenda: January 3, 2018

Civic agenda: January 3, 2018

January 3, 2019
SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Taylor Creek Township trustees – 8 a.m., township hall, reorganization meeting
 

 
MONDAY, JAN. 7

Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office; reorganizational meeting followed by regular monthly meeting

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m.,  chambers; special meeting to consider override of mayor’s veto of 2019 budget

Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers

Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices

Goshen Township trustees – 6 p.m., township hall

Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Grove Cemetery Board – 6 p.m., conference room at cemetery office

Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

