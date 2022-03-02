Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Clair D. Romick, age 88, of Alger, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Hancock County Color Guard.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5th at the funeral home in Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Korean War Veterans Association #172 and/or St. Rita’s Hospice, Lima.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

