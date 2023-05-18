Clair David Rayl, 88 of Kenton, passed away at his residence on May 17, 2023 after a long health battle. The family would like to thank Universal Hospice for their loving care and support.

There will be no services for Clair. He donated his body to Cincinnati Medical School.

Memorial donations in Clair’s honor may be made to First Christian Church of Kenton or Universal Hospice in Bellefontaine.

Online condolences may be expressed pricefh.net.

