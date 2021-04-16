Claire Earl “Tubby” Linke Posted on April 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 96Kenton Private services for Claire Earl “Tubby” Linke will be held for the family with burial at Grove Cemetery. He died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!