Claire Earl “Tubby” Linke

Posted on April 16, 2021
Age, 96
Kenton

Private services for Claire Earl “Tubby” Linke will be held for the family with burial at Grove Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

