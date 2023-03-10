A memorial mass for Claire M. Vaubel, 82 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada by Father Ed Shikina. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada, at a later date.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

She died on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Good Samaritan of Arlington.

