Home Obituaries Clara Jean (Jeanne) Spath

Posted on May 17, 2017
Clara Jean Spath
age 82, Apache Junction, Ariz.

Services for Clara Jean (Jeanne) Spath took place on May 15, 2017 at the Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services in Apache Junction, Ariz. She is buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

She died Friday, May 5, 2017 in Apache Junction, Ariz.

