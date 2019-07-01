Home Obituaries Clark D. Conley

Clark D. Conley

Posted on July 1, 2019
Clark D. Conley
Clark D. Conley

Age, 63
Kenton

Services for Clark D. Conley will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died on June 29, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

