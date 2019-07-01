Age, 63

Kenton

Services for Clark D. Conley will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died on June 29, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!