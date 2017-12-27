Age, 78

Dunkirk

Services for Clayborn White Jr. will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Robertson.

Burial will be at the Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at 4 a.m. Sunday December 24, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The family has requested that everyone dress casual.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

