Age, 78

Mount Victory

Funeral services for Cletus Gamble will be held at First Church of God in Ridgeway on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1.00 p.m. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to services at the church. Mask will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be observed. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with the arrangements.

On February 13, 2021 Cletus went to be with the Lord. He died at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to God’s Life Line, Ridgeway First Church of God, or Gideons International.

Online condolence may be made to pricefh.net.

