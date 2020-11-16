Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Westerville

formerly of Kenton

Services for Cliff A. Huffman will begin at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville by Pastor Jonathan Bull. Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

He died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4686 E. Walnut St., Westerville, OH 43081.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!