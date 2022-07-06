Clifford “Mick” Leon McBride, 93, of Forest, OH passed peacefully, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home, where he wished to be. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be Thurs., July 7, 2022, at 12 PM at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, OH. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice 15100 Birchhaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840 or Blanchard River Church of Christ, 15745 St. Rt. 81, Dunkirk, OH 45836.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

