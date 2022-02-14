Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Clifford P. Lamb

Clifford P. Lamb, 94, of Dunkirk, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022.

There will be no services for Cliff, as it was his wish to be cremated and buried in a private family ceremony in Dunkirk Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!