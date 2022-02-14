Clifford P. Lamb Posted on February 14, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Clifford P. Lamb Clifford P. Lamb, 94, of Dunkirk, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. There will be no services for Cliff, as it was his wish to be cremated and buried in a private family ceremony in Dunkirk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!