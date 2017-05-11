Home Obituaries Clifton Wallace ‘Wally’ Ansley

Clifton Wallace 'Wally' Ansley

Posted on May 11, 2017
Clifton 'Wally' Ansley
Clifton ‘Wally’ Ansley age 86, Kenton

Services for Clifton Wallace “Wally” Ansley will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will with full military rites conducted by Amvets Post 1994 will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central Church of Christ, American Diabetes Association or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

