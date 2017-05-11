Services for Clifton Wallace “Wally” Ansley will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will with full military rites conducted by Amvets Post 1994 will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central Church of Christ, American Diabetes Association or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

