Services for Cloyd E. Elwood will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Thomas Dearth. It was his request to be cremated following the funeral service. The burial of the cremains will be at a later date.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Regional Cancer Center, 900 Havemann Road #C, Celina, Ohio 45822.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in St. Marys, Ohio, at the St. Marys Living Center, where he had been for almost two weeks, after a brave battle over the past year with cancer.

