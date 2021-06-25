Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Clyde Everette Acton Jr. , 71will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow in the Dunkirk Cemetery, where the AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society in his memory and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!