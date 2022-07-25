Home Obituaries Clyde Franklin

Clyde Franklin

Posted on July 25, 2022
0

A public visitation for Clyde Franklin Brown , 92will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. It was his wish to be cremated.  

He died at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada. 

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

 

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply