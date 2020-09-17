Home Obituaries Clyde H. Collins

Clyde H. Collins

September 17, 2020
Age, 92
Lancaster

Clyde H. Collins of Lancaster, Ohio passed away at the age of 92, Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Pickering – Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care located in Lancaster, Ohio.

