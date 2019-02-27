Home Obituaries Cody Delong

Cody Delong

Posted on February 27, 2019
Cody Delong
Cody Delong

Age, 23
Dunkirk

Services for Cody Delong will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King.

Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

