Age, 23

Dunkirk

Services for Cody Delong will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King.

Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

