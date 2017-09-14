Col. Kenneth E. Kellogg

Services for Col. (U.S. Army Retired) Kenneth E. Kellogg will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Christ United Methodist Church in Fairview Heights, Ill. by Pastor Shane Bishop. Private interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Ill. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.

Memorials may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, Fairview Heights or Greater St. Louis Flight Instructor Association – Scholarship Fund, 16105 Swingley Ridge Road #4488, Chesterfield, MO 63006-4488.

He died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, Illinois.

