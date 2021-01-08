Col. Robert (Bob) Dilts Posted on January 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 90 Col. Robert (Bob) Dilts, age 90, passed away peacefully November 28th at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus Ohio. A memorial service will be held Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!