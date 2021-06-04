Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Collette A. Spurck, 60 of Forest passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com.

