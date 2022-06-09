Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Connie D. Mowery, age 75, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on June 1, 2022, at VNA Hospice House.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Donor’s Choice.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com

