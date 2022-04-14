Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Connie J. Stuckey, 81, of rural Arlington passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday April 18, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Crates Funeral Home, 620 N. Main Street, Arlington. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with The Reverend Elizabeth Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Mt. Blanchard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s honor to Hancock County Public Library, the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and/or the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left by visiting coldrencrates.com

