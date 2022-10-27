A graveside service for Connie Penwell, 74 of Forest, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Connie passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie’s honor may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

