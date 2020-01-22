Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Visitation for Connie (Sue (Koehler) Meddles will be 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 25, 1949 in Kenton to the late Charles and Wilma (Wilcox) Koehler. On Oct. 26, 1968 she married Lewis Meddles and he survives in Forest.

Also surviving are her children, Chet (Vickie) Meddles of Johnstown and Christine (Rick) Jackson of Monroe, Mich.;. five grandkids; a great-grandson; two sisters, Karen (Phil) Jordan of Rushsylvania and Sandra (Paul) Rapp of Marysville; two brothers, Tim (Carol) Koehler of Indian Lake and Jeff Koehler of Mount Victory and several nieces and nephews.

Connie retired from International Paper after 32 years.

She was a board member of Kenton Little League and a member of Rush Creek Sportsman Club.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.