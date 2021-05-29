Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Conrad W. Hughes, age 91, of Kenton, passed away peacefully at Kenton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in the presence of loving family on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The funeral service for Conrad will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

